Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston Reveal New Details About The Morning Show on Apple TV+

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Mar. 25, 2019 12:05 PM

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

It's finally time to say good morning to Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The duo's long-gestating series, The Morning Show, has officially been announced by Apple. The new series will be part of the tech giant's new Apple TV+ subscription-based service launching this fall on Apple TV apps across Apple products. No official premiere date was announced.

Aniston and Witherspoon are both starring and executive producing the project that was first announced in 2017.

The show follows the lives of morning show producers and anchors. Steve Carell plays Mitch Kessler, one of the anchors. He's struggling to maintain relevance in the changing media landscape. The cast for the series also includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Billy Crudup, Néstor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry.

Photos

Your Guide to Apple's New TV Shows

On stage, Witherspoon, Aniston and Carell teased the series will pull back the curtain on power dynamics between men and women who work on a morning TV show. They promised the series will present an honest and complex look at the relationships between the players behind and in front of the cameras. At the center, are two ambitious and aspirational female characters, Witherspoon said. The story and collaboration with Witherspoon was enough to lure Aniston back to TV.

"I'm really excited about it," she said about her first regular TV series since 2004. No official trailer was released, but Aniston and Witherspoon were featured in a behind-the-scenes video about the storytellers who are part of Apple TV+.

Production began on the show in October 2018. Mimi Leder directed with Kerry Ehrin serving as the show's writer, executive producer and showrunner. CNN's Brian Stelter is consulting on the show, with his book, Top of the Morning, providing background material. Lauren Levy Neustadter, Michael Ellenberg and Kristin Hahn are also executive producers on the project.

Witherspoon and Aniston first appeared on TV together in Friends. Witherspoon played sister to Aniston's Rachel Green for two episodes in 2000.

This is Aniston's first regular TV role since Friends ended in 2004. She appeared in Burning Love, 30 Rock, Cougar Town and Dirt in guest appearances after Friends ended. Witherspoon won an Emmy for executive producing HBO's Big Little Lies. Originally a miniseries, a new Big Little Lies season is set to debut in June 2019.

