Hilary Duff Shares Intimate Video of Daughter Banks' Birth

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Mar. 25, 2019 11:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Hilary Duff, Banks, Daughter

Instagram

Hilary Duff has shared deeply personal footage of her first few moments with her baby girl, Banks.

Back in October, the Younger star welcomed her daughter in a water birth at her Los Angeles home. Banks is Duff's first child with beau Matthew Koma, she also has a son, Luca Comrie. Now, as Banks turns 5 months old, Duff is sharing the intimate moment with her fans on social media, in which Banks can be seen reaching out to hug her mom.

"I've been wondering for a long time if I would ever share this video as it is extremely personal," Duff began her post. "It was so absolutely lovely and rewarding(and shocking) that after giving birth to my baby girl we hugged ...for the first time."

Photos

Hilary Duff's Realest Quotes About Motherhood

"In my mind I like to believe that she was saying good job mom. Go team go. We did it. Together," Duff continued. "Matt provided such a safe calm strength, my mommy and sissy were there to cheer me on, and of course my birth angels to make sure all was well and big brother (downstairs deep in legos)."

The 31-year-old actress went on to write, "I cannot believe this day was only 5 months ago!! It seems like B has been here with us all along. The time is already going so fast..she tried avocado yesterday! Anyway... feeling blessed for this full hectic life and all the people in it. Happy 5 months Banks (oh and thanks for quitting colic) that was a doozy."

Happy 5 months, baby Banks!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Hilary Duff , Celeb Kids , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Details "Deep-Rooted Issues" He's Working On Before Musical Comeback

Mandy Moore, Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Attention, A Walk to Remember Fans: Mandy Moore and Shane West Reunite at Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3! See More Expectant Celeb Moms Over 40

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

From Dancing to Dating, See Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics!

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey, a New Book Club and What We Know About Apple TV+

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Dee Dee Blanchard

Victim or Villain? The Horrifying Truth Behind the Story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Escape From Her Mother

9-1-1, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause

9-1-1 and The Resident Renewed by Fox

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.