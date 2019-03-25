SEASON PREMIERE
Kim Kardashian Shows Naomi Campbell Some Love After Copying Claims

Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian

Instagram; Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has a fellow fashionista on her brain. 

As of late, the reality star has been playing with her style and rocking some standout archival looks. As fans have deduced, she seems to be drawing serious inspiration from a major muse: supermodel Naomi Campbell. The soon-to-be mom of four recently donned a multicolored dress accented with lace by Versace to Chance the Rapper's wedding. As the Internet quickly pointed out, we've seen the design before—years ago as Campbell strutted down a runway wearing it for the fall 1996 show.

It wasn't the first time Kardashian donned a look the catwalk icon has debuted. Earlier this month, she shared photos of herself in a leopard-print sheer catsuit by Azzedine Alaïa, modeled by Campbell in the fall-winter 1991-1992 show. 

In recent months, the makeup mogul has also sported a gunmetal Atelier Versace gown and Versace mini previously worn by the runway star. 

The Internet certainly did not miss the similarities. One eagle-eyed observer issued a viral tweet along with a video of all of the replicated looks. "Once is an accident. Twice is coincidence. Three times is a pattern," the tweet read. 

Well, it seems the similarities are not lost on Kardashian, who finally addressed her fashion inspiration loud and clear. 

As she wrote on Instagram along with many pictures of herself in the colorful dress, "Naomi Forever."

