Oxygen Examines The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell and Promises New Theories About Shocking Case

It's a case that captivated the nation, and now Oxygen presents a new twist in the Susan Cox Powell story.

In The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell, the two-part event starting Saturday, May 4, Oxygen will present what it's calling the "definitive story" of Susan's final years and promises "alarming new developments" and "scandalous" never-before-seen videos. There will be rare interviews with family members offering a new, closer look into the shocking case.

Susan Powell disappeared at the age of 28 from her home in Utah in 2009. Husband Josh Powell told police after Susan went to bed, he went camping with sons Charlie, then 4 years old and Braden, then 2 years old…during a blizzard. Two years later, Josh and his sons died in an explosion that investigators determined was caused deliberately. Investigators also found chopping wounds on the boys.