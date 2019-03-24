The Jonas Brothers Are Teasing Us With New Music Again

Just when we thought we'd fully recovered from the Jonas Brothers' surprise music drop a few weeks ago, we were proven wrong.

Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas teased a new music video on Sunday and simply told the rest of us that they were "shooting something." While they didn't get into details, Nick posted a video on his Instagram Story of him and Joe wearing matching outfits. It comprised of a navy blue sport coat and a white shirt with black trim.

"B---h stole my look," Nick said to the camera while shaking his head at his big brother.

The 26-year-old also uploaded a photo of him looking off into the distance and captioned it "shooting something." He wore bright yellow pants, a black and white checkered shirt and black slip-on sneakers with white palm trees on them. The entire family seems to be hanging out in Miami this weekend, so his sartorial choices for the music video really fit the atmosphere.