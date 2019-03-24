The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin Gets a Lap Dance From Garrett Yrigoyen at Chippendales Show

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 24, 2019 10:28 AM

Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Becca Kufrin and fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen got naughty on Saturday!

The Bachelorette winner was a guest performer at the Chippendales show at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, his home state. During the show, Yrigoyen gave Kufrin a lap dance onstage, danced with the troupe and ripped off his shirt, although he didn't strip down entirely.

Sitting the audience were Kufrin's Bachelor season 22 co-stars Tia Booth and Caroline Lunney, as well as other members of the couple's squad.

Kufrin posted several videos from the Chippendales show on her Instagram Story and praised Yrigoyen's performance debut.

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

"Crushed it," she wrote.

Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen, Caroline Lunny, Tia Booth

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Kufrin and Yrigoyen got engaged on the season 14 finale of The Bachelorette, which aired last summer.

Garrett Yrigoyen, Chippendales

Instagram / Becca Kufrin

"We are moving in together," Kufrin told Bachelor host Chris Harrison on the After the Final Rose special. 

 

 

"We don't exactly know where yet," she continued. "He's gonna spend some time in Minnesota... I'll go to Reno for a while. I think we'll come to California for a couple years."

