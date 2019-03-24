The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin Gets a Lap Dance From Garrett Yrigoyen at Chippendales Show

Denise Truscello/WireImage
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 24, 2019 10:28 AM
Denise Truscello/WireImage
Becca Kufrin and fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen got naughty on Saturday!
The Bachelorette winner was a guest performer at the Chippendales show at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, his home state. During the show, Yrigoyen gave Kufrin a lap dance onstage, danced with the troupe and ripped off his shirt, although he didn't strip down entirely.
Sitting the audience were Kufrin's Bachelor season 22 co-stars Tia Booth and Caroline Lunney, as well as other members of the couple's squad.
Kufrin posted several videos from the Chippendales show on her Instagram Story and praised Yrigoyen's performance debut.
"Crushed it," she wrote.
Denise Truscello/WireImage
Kufrin and Yrigoyen got engaged on the season 14 finale of The Bachelorette, which aired last summer.
Instagram / Becca Kufrin
"We are moving in together," Kufrin told Bachelor host Chris Harrison on the After the Final Rose special.
"We don't exactly know where yet," she continued. "He's gonna spend some time in Minnesota... I'll go to Reno for a while. I think we'll come to California for a couple years."
