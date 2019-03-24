Diana Ross Defends Michael Jackson Amid Leaving Neverland Controversy

Diana Ross is speaking out in defense of her late friend Michael Jackson, amid resurfaced allegations of child sex abuse.

In the recent controversial HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, two men go into graphic detail about what they say were years of molestation and grooming by the King of Pop.

"This is what's on my heart this morning. I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is a magnificent incredible force to me and to many others. STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE," 74-year-old Ross, who often performed with Jackson in the '80s, tweeted on Saturday, referencing her former band The Supremes' most famous song.

Jackson's family has denounced Leaving Neverland and denies the shocking resurfaced allegations from accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck, as well as past similar accusations made against the pop star, who was famously famously acquitted of charges of sexually abusing a different boy, in a 2005 trial.