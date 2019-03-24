Mel B Claims She Slept With Geri Halliwell During Spice Girls Era

Well, the upcoming Spice Girls reunion tour is going to be pretty awkward...

During a taping of Piers Morgan's new ITV show Life Stories on Friday, Mel B, aka Scary Spice, dropped a massive bombshell—she confirmed longtime rumors that she once had a sexual encounter with band mate Geri Halliwell Horner. The 46-year-old, aka Ginger Spice, has not commented.

According to the Mail on Sunday, which posted a transcript of the interview, Piers, who is a columnist for the paper, had asked Mel B, "Did you or didn't you with Geri Halliwell...did you sleep with her?"

"Yeah, we all slept in a bed together but not 'like that' all of us," the 43-year-old singer replied.

"Did you sleep with Geri 'like that'? Piers asked.

Mel B nodded and smiled, and said, "She's going to hate me for this because she's all posh in her country house and her husband. But it's a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it."

"It was just that once," Mel B continued. "And hopefully when Geri gets asked that, which hopefully she will after this, she won't deny it. Because it was just a fun thing."

Both Mel B, who was recently married to Stephen Belafonte, and Geri, who married Formula 1 racing team boss Christian Horner in 2015, have talked about previous relationships with women.