DJ Khaled, Tyga and More Celebs Turn the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards Into a Family Affair

Forget about date night, these celebs turned their Saturday evening into a family affair!

On March 23, the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards kicked off with a bang, and many guests brought their children to the event at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Standing in front of the flashing lights on the famous orange carpet, DJ Kahled and his family arrived to the event wearing matching vibrant outfits. Considering the 42-year-old artist hosted the star-studded event it makes sense he'd turn it into a fun night with his wife, Nicole Tuck and son, Asahd Tuck Khaled.

Another notable trio? Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and their son, Gunner. The Hills stars made their night out even more special since they shared the awards show moment with their baby boy.

Tyga and his son 6-year-old son, King Cairo, also looked like a dynamic duo in their electrifying ensembles at the Kids' Choice Awards.