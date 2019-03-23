This Clueless Reunion Will Make Your ‘90s Heart Scream

Calling all '90s teens—this news is for you!

Over the weekend, the Clueless cast reunited at the 2019 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo. No, you are totally not buggin', because there are several photos on Instagram to prove the reunion happened.

Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Breckin Meyer and Donald Faison posed together for selfies at the fan convention.

"Rollin' with the homies...," the 44-year-old Scrubs actor captioned his snap on the 'gram.

"We. Have. No. Clue.," Meyer wrote in the same selfie. And since Rudd doesn't have an Instagram account, the 44-year-old Road Trip star hilariously tagged Chris Hemsworth. Shade.

Naturally, fans of went wild over the reunion and commented on both Instagram posts.

"Everyone looks amazing," one follower wrote on Breckin's snap. "As if all my dreams came true," another chimed in.

However, one fan summed it up perfectly, writing on Donald's photo, "Why do you and Paul Rudd look the same age that you were in that movie?"