Wells Adams Cheers Up Sarah Hyland After She Returns From the Hospital

Sarah Hyland is taking things day by day as she recovers from pink eye and a respiratory infection.

"I'm still sick, I just want to be better," the Modern Family actress shares on her most recent Instagram Stories. "What's happening?!"

Adding, that despite not feeling well, she took some time to pamper herself. "I got my roots touched up yesterday," she says as she's playing with her newly chopped hairdo.

Luckily, her boyfriend Wells Adams has been there to cheer her up. The two celebrated #NationalPuppyDay a few hours early on Friday night, even though they both agree that "every day is National Puppy Day."

"Well, I'm out of the hospital," the 28-year-old star begins her Instagram Stories. "Wells just informed me that it's National Puppy Day."

Along with her Stories, the former Bachelorette star posted a series of videos, including one of the them belting out a song they "rehearsed" earlier that day.