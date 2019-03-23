Christina Anstead Is All Smiles as She Steps Out After Pregnancy Announcement

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 23, 2019 1:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Christina Anstead

MEGA

Pregnant Christina Anstead is all smiles!

The 35-year-old star of HGTV's Flip or Flop, previously known as Christina El Moussa, and her new husband, British TV personality Ant Anstead, announced on Friday that they are expecting their first child together. Both have two children each from previous marriages.

Hours later, Christina stepped out in Brea, California, covering her tiny baby bump in a flowing long-sleeve maroon top, paired with black leggings and black sneakers. Stepping out of a supermarket, she held a shopping bag and a green juice. She was accompanied by her and ex-husband and Flip or Flip co-star Tarek El Moussa's daughter Taylor, 9.

"Love this happy, feisty girl," Christina wrote on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a photo of the little girl standing in between her mom and Ant at their December wedding. "I became a big sister at age 10 and I love the bond I have with my sister @carly.haack ... Tay is so excited she will be a big sis Again at age 9. ♥️ thank you so much for all the sweet messages.. we really appreciate all the love and support!"

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

Christina is due to give birth in September.

Her and her husband's new addition joins Taylor, her and Tarek's 3-year-old son Brayden, and Ant's daughter Amelie and son Archie

After Christina's pregnancy announcement, Tarek posted on his Instagram page a photo of him cuddling their children.

"My loves ❤️ my life ❤️ my everything ❤️.. this picture represents the most important part of my life...being a father!!!!!" he wrote. "No matter what happens during my day...I never take negativity home with me. When I have my babies I come home and can't help but smile. I smile because I know no matter what we all love each other and nothing can break our bond. I just adore these two:)."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Christina Anstead , Flip or Flop , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Jordyn Woods Has a Surprising Post Cheating Scandal Gig: A Music Video

Barbra Streisand Michael Jackson

Barbra Streisand Clarifies Comments About Michael Jackson's Alleged Child Sex Abuse Victims

Miley Cyrus, Isn't It Romantic Premiere, 2019

Miley Cyrus Shares Nude Sunbathing Photo With Dog on National Puppy Day

Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon, Australia

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon Take Their Bromance Back to Australia

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods Resurfaces for Night Out in L.A. After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry

Golden (Warriors) Couple Stephen & Ayesha Curry's Picture Perfect Romance Throughout the Years

Adele, Jennifer Lawrence

Adele and Jennifer Lawrence Have a Wild Girls' Night Out at a Gay Bar

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.