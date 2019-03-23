Christina Anstead Is All Smiles as She Steps Out After Pregnancy Announcement

Pregnant Christina Anstead is all smiles!

The 35-year-old star of HGTV's Flip or Flop, previously known as Christina El Moussa, and her new husband, British TV personality Ant Anstead, announced on Friday that they are expecting their first child together. Both have two children each from previous marriages.

Hours later, Christina stepped out in Brea, California, covering her tiny baby bump in a flowing long-sleeve maroon top, paired with black leggings and black sneakers. Stepping out of a supermarket, she held a shopping bag and a green juice. She was accompanied by her and ex-husband and Flip or Flip co-star Tarek El Moussa's daughter Taylor, 9.

"Love this happy, feisty girl," Christina wrote on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a photo of the little girl standing in between her mom and Ant at their December wedding. "I became a big sister at age 10 and I love the bond I have with my sister @carly.haack ... Tay is so excited she will be a big sis Again at age 9. ♥️ thank you so much for all the sweet messages.. we really appreciate all the love and support!"