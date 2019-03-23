Barbra Streisand Apologizes for Comments About Michael Jackson's Alleged Child Sex Abuse Victims

Barbra Streisand would like to apologize and clarify her stance about Wade Robson and James Safechuck's child sex abuse allegations against the late Michael Jackson, after coming under fire over her comments.

The two detail in the recent shocking HBO documentary Leaving Neverland what they describe as years of molestation and grooming by the King of Pop when they were kids. On Friday, The London Times quoted Streisand, 76, as saying that while she "absolutely" believes Jackson's accusers, they were "thrilled to be there," and that the singer's alleged behavior "didn't kill them."

"To be crystal clear, there is no situation or circumstance where it is OK for the innocence of children to be taken advantage of by anyone," Streisand said in a statement to E! News via her rep on Saturday. "The stories these two young men shared were painful to hear, and I feel nothing but sympathy for them. The single most important role of being a parent is to protect their children. It's clear that the parents of the two young men were also victimized and seduced by fame and fantasy."

Streisand later posted on her Instagram page, "I am profoundly sorry for any pain or misunderstanding I caused by not choosing my words more carefully about Michael Jackson and his victims, because the words as printed do not reflect my true feelings. I didn't mean to dismiss the trauma these boys experienced in any way."

"Like all survivors of sexual assault, they will have to carry this for the rest of their lives," she continued. "I feel deep remorse and I hope that James and Wade know that I truly respect and admire them for speaking their truth."