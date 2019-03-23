Miley Cyrus Shares Nude Sunbathing Photo With Dog on National Puppy Day

Miley Cyrus is taking bringing awareness to National Puppy Day to a whole new level.

The 26-year-old pop singer posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a photo of her sunbathing nude on a lounge chair in the desert, while wearing green vinyl thigh-high boots and a yellow and orange checkered bucket hat. She is also petting one of her and husband Liam Hemsworth's dogs, a Pitbull mix named Mary Jane, who is sitting beside her.

"Happy national puppy day you filthy animals," she wrote.

Several days ago, Cyrus shared another photo of her nude in the same location, wearing the same bucket hat.