Here's the Sweet Reason North West Set Up a Yeezy-Inspired Lemonade Stand With Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

North West is following in the footsteps of her business-savvy parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

On Friday, the KKW Beauty founder takes to Instagram Stories to highlight her daughter's latest venture: a lemonade stand.

Enlisting her cousin Penelope Disick, the two kids are hard at work decorating their DIY stand—with purple paint and all.

While the 5-year-old cutie is a pro when it comes to running lemonade stands (she's done this before with her cuz), this one holds a special meaning. How so? Well, in short, North's mini business project is all for a good cause.

"Today Kanye and Adidas partnered with families across America to create homemade pop-up lemonade stands stocked with limited pairs of the unreleased yeezy boost 700 v2 "Geode"," the 38-year-old beauty mogul writes on her Insta Story.

Adding, "All proceeds made via the stands will be donated directly to the National Alliance on Mental Health."