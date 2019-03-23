Best Jackets for Spring

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Mar. 23, 2019 3:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Best Jackets for Spring

Spring has sprung, and we are more than ready for it—well, sort of.

From a clothing perspective, we could honestly use a few fresh spring jackets—that aren't too heavy—to rotate into our wardrobes. It's still chilly out but not insanely cold, so anything from a cotton anorak to a tailored sweater is fair game. You've got to think of all scenarios here: Something for the office that's a little more classic, but also something for a night out that's a little more sophisticated.

Don't worry, we've got you with these top spring jacket picks we know you'll adore. Happy shopping!

E-Comm: Best Jackets for Spring

The City Anorak

This lovely mid-weight anarorak coat is a classic style, so you'll never have to worry about it being off-trend. The khaki color is a little more exciting than a black or tan, but surprisingly still goes with everything. 

BUY IT: $88 at Everlane

 

E-Comm: Best Jackets for Spring

Levi's Women's Original Sherpa Trucker

A sherpa denim jacket is still cozy without being inappropriately heavy for the springtime. It's got that traditional silhouette too, so you know the fit will flatter.

BUY IT: $128 at Amazon

E-Comm: Best Jackets for Spring

Oversize Tailored Knit Blazer

Spring is the season of sweaters, but if you want something a little more tailored go for a knit blazer. Snuggly and chic, just the way you like it. 

BUY IT: $53 at Express

Article continues below

E-Comm: Best Jackets for Spring

Perfect Rain Jacket

If you're going to face the rain, do it in style with a girly white rain jacket that everyone will want.

BUY IT: $85 at J.Crew

E-Comm: Best Jackets for Spring

Adidas SST Track Jacket

A track jacket looks just a great paired with jeans and a tee as it does with a miniskirt and sneakers. It's the perfect athletic touch! 

BUY IT: $75 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Best Jackets for Spring

TOPSHOP Oversize Denim Jacket

Oversize denim is always a good idea, but make it new with a fun charcoal color that no one else has.

BUY IT: $90 at Nordstrom

Article continues below

E-Comm: Best Jackets for Spring

MADEWELL Texture & Thread Kimono Jacket

A belted sweater in a spiced olive color feels like our new go-to for low-key weekends.

BUY IT: $80 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Best Jackets for Spring

BLANKNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket

A moto jacket is always in season, every season. Period.  

BUY IT: $98 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Best Jackets for Spring

UNibelle Double-Breasted Trench Coat

Jazz up the trench coat situation with a two-tone option that's still muted in color, so you can wear it from day to night. 

BUY IT: $28 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-Comm: Best Jackets for Spring

Khanomak Utility Anorak Jacket

A drawstring utility coat is an eternally in-style top layer. It's lightweight, and this one will only cost you around $30. 

BUY IT: $33 at Amazon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Style , Life/Style , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Best Totes for Spring

Our Favorite Tote Bags for Spring

E-Comm: Kimono Cover Ups

Kimono Cover Ups for the Beach or Pool

E-Comm: Swimsuits Under $100

Stylish Swimsuits Under $100

E-Comm: Spring Sandals to Slide Into

Spring Sandals to Slide Into

Ariana Grande, costumes

See All of Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour Looks: From Sky-High Boots to Versace Safety Pins

DJ Khaled, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra

How Priyanka Chopra Became Meghan Markle's Ride or Die

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.