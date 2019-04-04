Flashback: See Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift and More at the 2009 ACM Awards

by Dominic-Madori Davis | Thu., Apr. 4, 2019 3:00 AM
It's almost that time a year again!
The biggest stars in country music are headed to Las Vegas for the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards, where icon Reba McEntire is set to host the show for the sixteenth time.
The ceremony, which will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, is known for its signature hat trophy—not to be confused with the hat Pharrell Williamsfamously wore to the 2014 Grammy Awards. Think Taylor Swift pre-1989, or Dolly Parton during her "Jolene" era.
Needless to say, the world is an entirely different place since the ACM's first started handing hats out in 1968. Looking back even ten years ago, the country music community has come a long way.
A decade ago, Carrie Underwood had taken home the ACM's biggest prize of Entertainer of the Year to secure country music's prestigious Triple-Crown Award. In comparison, Swift had won Album of the Year for her chart-topping second studio album Fearless while Luke Bryan wouldn't win Top New Artist until a year later.
Bryan as a new artist? Swift as a country singer? Oh, what a different time that was.
Today, Swift is now one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. And, at this year's ceremony, Underwood is up against breakout star Kacey Musgraves for Female Artist of the Year, while Bryan will take on Chris Stapleton to see who will win Male Artist of the Year.
But, no matter how much country music changes, one thing will always stay the same—Reba!
In anticipation for Sunday's show, let's put on our boots and take a walk down memory lane as we recount what the ACMs looked like a decade ago in our gallery below.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The happily married duo was all smiles as they made their way down the red carpet at the MGM Grand.
Ethan Miller/ Getty images
You never know who will will show up for this Las Vegas party. The Dallas Buyers Club actor shares a moment with the country icon while on stage.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Before serving as a judge on Dancing With the Stars and America's Got Talent, the dancer dazzled in this gown before she went on to win the fan-voted Top New Artist award.
Article continues below
Ethan Miller/ Getty images
The country superstar shines on stage as she performs. Little did she know that the American Idol winner would be a regular on the ACM Awards stage.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The "Blank Space" singer graced the red carpets before she went on to win Album of the Year for her chart-topping album, Fearless.
Ethan Miller/ Getty images
The "Dead Flowers" singer looks confident on stage, despite not picking up any awards that evening.
Article continues below
Ethan Miller/ Getty images
The "Red" singer shares a moment with her former record label executive, as she picks up the award for Album of the Year.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The Sports Illustrated model looks stunning as she walked the red carpets in the evening.
Ethan Miller/ Getty images
The "Before He Cheats" singer looks like a million bucks as she accepted the award for Entertainer of the Year.
Article continues below
Ethan Miller/ Getty images
The band composed of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush is caught rehearsing before the big night.
Ethan Miller/ Getty images
The hostess for the night opens the show by performing one of her hits.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The "Blue" singer flashes a smile on the red carpet, before she went on to win the Home Depot Humanitarian Award that night.
Article continues below
Ethan Miller/ Getty images
The Big Bang Theory star turned heads for all the right reasons as she presents an award.
Ethan Miller/ Getty images
Long before "Wrecking Ball" and Bangerz was released, the Hannah Montanah star hit the stage to perform one of her hits.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The American Idol judge walks the red carpet in one of his first ACM Award appearances.
Article continues below
The 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. only on CBS.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?