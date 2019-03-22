Most of Aidy Bryant's Shrill Costumes Had to Be Custom Made For the Dumbest Reason

If you fell in love with Aidy Bryant's outfits on Shrill and have found you need them in your life and closet, you're out of luck.

As costume designer Amanda Needham revealed in an interview with Vulture earlier this week, almost all of Annie's stunning outfits had to be made from scratch, or altered from off-the-rack, because they couldn't find cute plus-size clothes.

"Once you get to a certain size, people sort of want you to disappear," Needham told the site. "What about the people who aren't ashamed of showing their bodies, who want it to be more tailored and appealing stylistically?"