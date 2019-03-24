How to Wear White This Spring

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Mar. 24, 2019 3:00 AM
We love a seasonal wardrobe switch-up—especially when it's from winter to spring.
No longer do we have to trudge around in bulky boots and overwhelming layers. Instead, it's all about the lightweight fabrics, skin-bearing silhouettes and our favorite shade of the season: white. We've been sticking to blacks and other moody shades all winter, so anything in a bright white color is a welcome outfit upgrade.
For example, a nice bright wide-leg jumpsuit is the perfect outfit for your next outdoor brunch and a pair of strappy white heels will pretty much go with anything. Trust: These white closet staples will revitalize up your springtime wardrobe ASAP.
A snow white wide-leg jumpsuit is the easiest way we know to elevate our look with minimal effort.
The chicest way to brighten up your look this spring? A crisp white pair of cool girl booties.
Be prepared for the rain in this chic coat that layers over your work dress just as well as it does your jeans and tee.
For those many pool days ahead, this casual cover-up is the ideal way to shield yourself from the sun.
if you're going for a dressier vibe, white strappy sandals are elegant without being too over-the-top.
We love a sweater for a lazy day around the house just as much we do with boyfriend jeans and pumps for a casual lunch look.
When it comes to sporting a skirt for spring, pleather is always a fun way to add some It girl style.
We like how these loungepants are fitted but cozy. Cute enough to wear out, if the mood strikes.
Fresh white sneakers are the ideal way to add a little street style to any springtime look.
Maybe you're off to brunch or perhaps an important work meeting. This classy white dress is the perfect choice.
Lighten up any of your spring outfits with a classic leather moto jacket.
