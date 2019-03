Barbra Streisand has an interesting take on the sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson.

As two stars who reigned in the music world, Barbra and Michael crossed paths numerous times over the years. So, when the sexual abuse allegations were made against the Thriller performer, Barbra wasn't exactly surprised to learn about his alleged actions. In fact, she says she "absolutely" believes the claims made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck, in an interview with the Evening Standard. She adds, "That was too painful."

The part of her interview that is drawing mire is the sympathy she shows towards the alleged child abuser, despite her convictions. "His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has. You can say ‘molested', but those children, as you heard say [the grown-up Robson and Safechuck], they were thrilled to be there," Streisand muses. "They both married and they both have children, so it didn't kill them."