Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Adam Levine's 40th Birthday With Sexy Photo Tribute

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Mar. 22, 2019 12:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's Adam Levine's birthday, but Behati Prinsloo just gave us all a major gift.

The supermodel took to Instagram on Friday to post a sexy tribute to her husband, who celebrated his 40th birthday on March 18. In the steamy picture, the couple can be seen canoodling in the sand.

"40 is just a number, but it looks damn good on you," Prinsloo captioned the social media snap. "I wake up every morning more in love with you....happy birthday to my WHOLE LIFE. You're so cool you're so cool you're so cool."

In just a few month, Prinsloo and Levine will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary. The duo tied the knot in July 2014 with close pal Jonah Hill officiating the ceremony.

Photos

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Cutest Pics

Prinsloo, 30, recently opened up about her marriage to Levine in a candid interview with NET-A-PORTER's weekly digital magazine, PorterEdit.

"I met my husband through a mutual friend," she shared with the outlet. "Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, 'You should meet Behati because she's a total tomboy and down for anything,' so he emailed me asking if I could do it. I ended up not doing it, but we kept emailing each other. It was such a natural correspondence that we kind of fell in love over email."

Read

Behati Prinsloo Gets Candid About Marriage to Adam Levine and Postpartum Depression

"A month later, I went to LA for a job, and that was the first time we met in person," Prinsloo continued. "I remember walking in: I opened the door, and it was the classic moment where the light shines into the dark studio and everyone turned to look at me. He had boxing gloves on and he came to hug me – it was so awkward. Then he took me for dinner and we talked for hours and had the best time. It was love at first sight, it was crazy. We broke up for two months, realized that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged and got married. It was a wild ride!"

In Sept. 2016, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Dusty Rose Levine. A year later, Prinsloo revealed she was expecting a second child with the Levine. The duo's baby girl, Gio Grace Levinewas born in Feb. 2018.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Adam Levine , Behati Prinsloo , Apple News , Couples , Birthdays , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Kate Beckinsale Wipes Instagram Profile Amid Pete Davidson Romance

Porsha Williams, Baby Shower, Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams Gives Birth to Her First Child

Why BTS Is About to Have Their Biggest Month Ever in 2019

Michelle Pfeiffer, Batman Returns, Catwoman

Michelle Pfeiffer Recovers Her Catwoman Whip 27 Years After Batman Returns

Selena Gomez, Birthdays

Selena Gomez Celebrates Her BFF's Birthday With a Pretty in Pink Party

MIke Fisher

Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Celebrates Becoming an American Citizen

Amy Poehler, Parks and Rec

Amy Poehler: We Need Parks and Rec's Leslie Knope Back "Badly"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.