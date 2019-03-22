Demi Moore Attends Ex Bruce Willis' Vow Renewal to Wife Emma Heming Willis

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis renewed their wedding vows on their 10th anniversary on Thursday and made the event a full family affair.

His ex-wife Demi Moore was all smiles as she joined their kids and other guests at the ceremony, which took place on a beach. Bruce and Emma had wed on March 21, 2009 at his Parrot Cay home in Turks & Caicos.

"10 years ago today, we married. So we decided to do it again today," Emma wrote on her Instagram Story.

She also posted a photo of her and Bruce kissing at the ceremony, writing, "We said, we do, again, 10 years later #happyanniversarymylove."