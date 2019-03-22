Kristin Cavallari Will "Stir the Pot" as Paradise Hotel Host

Kristin Cavallari is going to take viewers into Paradise. The star of E!'s Very Cavallari has joined Fox's Paradise Hotel as host.

"Kristin grew up on the frontlines of reality television and is the perfect host to introduce Paradise Hotel to a new generation of viewers," Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment, said in a statement. "The show is a fun balance of romantic love, cutthroat competition and humor, and Kristin's unique experience, especially with live television, makes her the best person to navigate the wild, unpredictable moments."

"I'm so excited to be hosting Paradise Hotel this summer!" Kristin said in a statement. "This show literally has everything–dating, love triangles, alliances, competition—and I can't wait to stir the pot and have a front-row seat to all the drama!"