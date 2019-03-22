Offset Reflects on His Fight to Get Cardi B Back

For Offset, getting Cardi Bback was not a game.

As fans well know, the "Bodak Yellow" star was on the outs with her famous husband last year after his infidelity. She confirmed their breakup publicly in December 2018, which was followed by an emotional Instagram plea from Offset for her forgiveness.

"We're going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy," he said in the video. "I was partaking in activity that I shouldn't have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I'm saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God's promise and being a selfish, messed up husband."

A day later, he crashed her headlining performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles, complete with a cake and display of 2,000 white and red roses from Venus ET Fleur, worth $15,000, displaying the plea "Take Me Back Cardi." "I just wanna tell you I'm sorry, bro, in person, in front of the world," Offset told her as the crowd cheered. "I love you. Whatever I gotta do to show you that, I'm there."