The Conners Renewed for Season 2, But Not All Cast Members Are Signed Yet

The Conners aren't going anywhere. ABC has officially renewed the Roseanne spinoff for a second season.

"We are proud to be continuing the story of the iconic Conners family," Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "This team is fearless in their willingness to tackle contemporary issues with humor and heart, and I have no doubt they will continue to outdo themselves."

The Conners was born following the implosion of Roseanne. The revived series hit ratings highs for ABC and was renewed for a second season. Then Roseanne Barr sent a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett and Roseanne was canceled. ABC quickly went into salvage mode and worked out new deals with all involved, including Barr, who has no financial or creative ties to The Conners. The character of Roseanne Conner was killed off and John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman—all original stars of Roseanne—signed on for the new series.