Thandie Newton Could Be Mistaken For Her 14-Year-Old Daughter on the Dumbo Red Carpet

Seeing Thandie Newton beside her daughter Nico Parker at the Dumbo premiere was like a scene out of Westworld.
The actress and her 14-year-old daughter share a stunning resemblance, which had people doing a double take at the European premiere for the live-action remake. Nico, who wore a stunning floor-length Carolina Herrera gown, took her mother as her plus-one for the big premiere. Together, they dazzled the crowds in their couture dresses that looked like they were taken straight off the runway.
On nearly every stop of their press tour, the Dumbo star has wowed everyone with her elegance and maturity. In the past, the attention has been focused on her famous mom and dad Ol Parker, but now it's her time in the spotlight. "I'm not here to be like their kid. [My mom is] here to be my stage mom," she joked in an interview with Teen Vogue.
But there's no doubt that she couldn't have come so far without the love and support of her parents who are more than happy to cheer her on from backstage. This is more than evident in the photos that Thandie proudly shares of her kids.
To see just a few of Thandie's cutest family moments, check out the gallery below!
Momma's Boy
"Raising a kind, curious, light-hearted, sister respecting, sister protecting, boy," the actress lovingly captions the photo.
Good Genes
Nico is following in her mother's footsteps by pursuing a career in acting. Her first big role is playing Milly Farrier in the live-action remake of Dumbo.
Three Peas in a Pod
The Westworld star affectionately calls her two daughters Ripley and Nico her little "slices of home."
Red Carpet Ready
Ripley cuts a striking figure alongside her mother at the EE British Academy Film Awards.
Model Moment
Nico steals the show in a Carolina Herrera gown at the Dumbo premiere, with an equally stunning mom.
A Family Affair
Ripley, Ol and Thandie don their black tie ensembles to see Nico make her big screen acting debut in the Disney film, Dumbo.
Like Mother, Like Daughter
The resemblance between the 14-year-old and her 46-year-old mother is uncanny.
Fearless Four
Talent clearly runs in the family. Thandie's husband, Ol Parker, wrote, directed and produced Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.
Triple Threat
Nico, Thandie and Ol flash their pearly whites for the cameras on a fun day out.
Looks like Thandie passed down more than just her good genes to her daughters, like her perfect eye for fashion.