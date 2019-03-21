Here's What's Really Going on Between Lady Gaga and Jeremy Renner

New couple alert? Not so fast!

Longtime pals Lady Gaga and Jeremy Renner are currently sparking relationship rumors, but E! News has learned that things between the 32-year-old Oscar winner and the 48-year-old Avengers star are "not romantic."

"She has been friends with Jeremy Renner for a while. They often hang out when they are both in town," a source tells E! News. "She's been spending time with him recently but it's not romantic."

This relationship speculation comes one month after the "Million Reasons" singer ended her engagement with fiancé Christian Carino. Rumors of a split first started flying in early February when Gaga attended the 2019 Grammys without her longtime love...and her engagement ring.