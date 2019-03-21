Here's What's Really Going on Between Lady Gaga and Jeremy Renner

Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 4:57 PM
New couple alert? Not so fast!
Longtime pals Lady Gaga and Jeremy Renner are currently sparking relationship rumors, but E! News has learned that things between the 32-year-old Oscar winner and the 48-year-old Avengers star are "not romantic."
"She has been friends with Jeremy Renner for a while. They often hang out when they are both in town," a source tells E! News. "She's been spending time with him recently but it's not romantic."
This relationship speculation comes one month after the "Million Reasons" singer ended her engagement with fiancé Christian Carino. Rumors of a split first started flying in early February when Gaga attended the 2019 Grammys without her longtime love...and her engagement ring.
Just over a week after the award show, Gaga's rep confirmed the couple's split.
As for the reason why the duo ended their engagement, a source shared with E! News at the time that the romance "just didn't work out" and that relationships "sometimes end."
The insider added, "It's not a long dramatic story."
Gaga first confirmed her engagement to talent agent Carino in Oct. 2018. She was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney before calling it quits in July 2016.
As for Renner, the actor split from wife Sonni Pacheco in Dec. 2014 after 10 months of marriage. The exes share a daughter, Ava Berlin Renner.
