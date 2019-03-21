Gabrielle Union, Halle Berry and More Celebs Show the Power of Sisterhood With the #WomensHistoryMonth Challenge

Randy Shropshire/WireImage, Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Earl Gibson III/Getty Images
by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 3:55 PM
Okay ladies, now let's get in formation!
Acclaimed costume designer and 2019 Oscar winner, Ruth E. Carter, is sparking joy the rest of March with her Women's History Month challenge. Calling on celebs to partake in her fun dancing activity, the 58-year-old fashion extraordinaire takes to social media to show that "anything is possible" when women come together.
"Ladies! Let's have some fun for the rest of #WomensHistoryMonth and show the world when women unite anything is possible," the Black Panther costume designer captions her Instagram post, along with a video of her dancing to Beyoncé's iconic female anthem, "Run the World (Girls)."
"I nominate @halleberry @gabunion @im.angelabassett @tasha4realsmith @lupitanyongo and @juneambrose to upload a video dancing and/or lip syncing to your favorite Women's Empowerment Song. Use this same caption and nominate three women who inspire you to keep it going and don't forget to use the hashtag #WomenDancingTogether."
Naturally, Halle Berry, Gabrielle Union and June Ambrose have all followed suit, uploading videos to their Instagram to participate in Ruth's challenge.
"So I stretched my hips and accepted this challenge of singing, dancing, and lip syncing to my favorite female empowerment song," Union writes in her video caption, while also holding her 4-month baby girl, Kaavia James Union Wade.
"We have all been through something in this life. We've all fallen and didn't want to get up. We've had our hearts broken. We've all experienced failures. All women share these common truths and we can ALL rise when we stick together and uplift each other."
The 46-year-old actress nominated Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba and Tracee Ellis Ross, who have not yet posted their challenges (just yet).
Thank you @therealruthecarter for starting this challenge to finish out #WomensHistoryMonth in a fun way while showing the world anything is possible when women unite! So I stretched my hips and accepted this challenge of singing, dancing, and lip syncing to my favorite female empowerment song! We have all been through something in this life. We've all fallen and didn't want to get up. We've had our hearts broken. We've all experienced failures. All women share these common truths and we can ALL rise when we stick together and uplift each other. Let's keep this going and laugh and have fun along the way. I nominate @chrissyteigen @jessicaalba and @traceeellisross to keep this challenge going! 🎵 @therealmaryjblige #WomenDancingTogether #WomenDancingTogetherChallenge
Berry takes to Instagram to share her power song, Destiny's Child's "Survivor."
"Thank you @therealruthecarter for challenging me this #WomensHistoryMonth to dance like I damn well please."
Thank you @therealruthecarter for challenging me this #WomensHistoryMonth to dance like I damn well please. This one goes out to the incredible female survivors I have encountered in my life, the women who have the tenacity to live on their own terms. The ones who take risks, hustle hard and will stop at nothing to provide the best life for themselves and the people they love. Let’s keep this going! @ciara @kellyrowland @reesewitherspoon I wanna see what you got!! 🎶 @destinyschild 🎥 @rikerbrothers #WomenDancingTogether
She adds, "This one goes out to the incredible female survivors I have encountered in my life, the women who have the tenacity to live on their own terms. The ones who take risks, hustle hard and will stop at nothing to provide the best life for themselves and the people they love."
The 52-year-old star nominated Reese Witherspoon, Kelly Rowland and Ciara. They have yet to accept the challenge.
Along with Halle and Gabrielle, the 47-year-old stylist joins the fun and adds a charitable layer to her video.
#wowwednesday Fun Fact..This is how I’m celebrating The 1st day of Spring! One project I’m proud of is @TheFreshAirFund, which is led by some great women. We need more NYC kids to have a free Summer experience. If you live in the five Boroughs You can make your mark for #womenhistory month! #rockmoms Register your kid for #FriendlyTowns at the link in my Bio! Every kid deserve to feel this free!
"Fun Fact..This is how I'm celebrating The 1st day of Spring," Ambrose shares on Instagram. "One project I'm proud of is @TheFreshAirFund, which is led by some great women. We need more NYC kids to have a free Summer experience. If you live in the five Boroughs You can make your mark for #womenhistory month! #rockmoms Register your kid for #FriendlyTowns at the link in my Bio! Every kid deserve to feel this free!"
Keep your Insta feed fresh, to see what other celebs partake in Ruth's Women's History Month challenge.
