Stylish Swimsuits Under $100

We're all for warmer weather around here, and with hotter temps comes a few key wardrobe swaps.

Most notably: swimwear. Maybe you're lucky enough to heading off to spring break somewhere tropical or maybe you're just spending more weekends poolside. Either way, you'll soon be enjoying your free time under the sun, so you're going to need some cute swimsuit options to do it in.

But since you don't want to splurge on just one suit (where's the fun in that?), we've rounded up our favorite under-$100 options. Trust us when we say these aren't your average run-of-the-mill suits either. They're all sophisticated in a way that makes it hard to believe you didn't splurge. 

So go on, get to shopping! 

E-Comm: Swimsuits Under $100

Calvin Klein Pleated Top & High-Waist Bottoms

The halter top high-waisted combo is a classic retro fit that's always in style. 

BUY IT: $87 at Macy's

 

E-Comm: Swimsuits Under $100

Michael Kors Logo-Ring Halter Top & Bikini Bottoms

The logo ring detail adds a subtle touch of sophistication. 

BUY IT: $86 at Macy's

E-Comm: Swimsuits Under $100

Roxy Pop Surf Bikini

This bold print is perfect for your inner surfer chick. 

BUY IT: $70 at Macy's

 

E-Comm: Swimsuits Under $100

Body Glove Printed Bikini & Strappy Bottoms

We're not mad at this push-up-bra-in-a-tropical-print situation.

BUY IT: $75 at Macy's

 

E-Comm: Swimsuits Under $100

Tommy Hilfiger Mesh-Trim Bikini & High-Waist Bottoms

If you're looking for a little more support up top, this is a chic option. 

BUY IT: $82 at Macy's

E-Comm: Swimsuits Under $100

Anne Cole Halter Bikini Top & Bottoms

We've never met a hot-pink bikini we didn't want to put on. 

BUY IT: $72 at Macy's

E-Comm: Swimsuits Under $100

Palm Bae Printed Miami Halter Bikini Top & Bottoms

Turn up the heat in this palm-print set. 

BUY IT: $54 at Macy's

E-Comm: Swimsuits Under $100

Solid Side Strap One-Piece Swimsuit

You'll never go wrong with a classic black one-piece.

BUY IT: $30 at Nordstrom Rack

 

E-Comm: Swimsuits Under $100

Nicole Miller New York Convertible One-Piece Swimsuit

This blue and white striped number is giving us nautical vibes. 

BUY IT: $80 $27 at Nordstrom Rack

 

E-Comm: Swimsuits Under $100

Emme Halter One-Piece Swimsuit

A deep-V in the front is always flattering. 

BUY IT: $172 $70 at Nordstrom Rack

 

E-Comm: Swimsuits Under $100

BECCA Surplice Wrap Top

We love a khaki green shimmer. 

BUY IT: $112 $40 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Swimsuits Under $100

BECCA Surplice Wrap Top and Hipster Bottom

It's even better on the bottoms, too. 

BUY IT: $112 $40 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Swimsuits Under $100

Wanderlust Bikini Swim Top

This rainbow-colored pattern is mesmerizing, isn't it? 

BUY IT: $122 $50 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Swimsuits Under $100

Wanderlust Bikini Swim Bottom

The pink bows add a perfect girly touch.

BUY IT: $122 $50 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Swimsuits Under $100

Bandeau One-Piece Striped Swimsuit

This pink and blue one piece is just the right amount of flirty. 

BUY IT: $106 $49 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Swimsuits Under $100

Crochet Midkini Triangle Bikini Top

The crochet detail makes this feel extra special.

BUY IT: $35 at Target

E-Comm: Swimsuits Under $100

Crochet Midkini Triangle Cheeky Bottom

We're all about the flattering cut of these bottoms, too.

BUY IT: $35 at Target

E-Comm: Swimsuits Under $100

Bow Front Midkini Bralette Bikini Top

The tie on top teamed with the cutouts on bottom is just the right mix of sexy and chic. 

BUY IT: $43 at Target; $23 at Target

E-Comm: Swimsuits Under $100

Keyhole Tie Back Bikini Top

The keyhole detail on the back is a surprising detail we love. 

BUY IT: $38 at Target

E-Comm: Swimsuits Under $100

Keyhole Tie Back Bikini Hipster Bottom

The scrunchie ties are subtle in a cute way. 

BUY IT: $38 at Target

E-Comm: Swimsuits Under $100

Ribbed Tie-Front Cutout One-Piece

If you want to try a two-piece but aren't ready to fully commit, this one-piece is a chic solution. 

BUY IT: $50 at Target

 

