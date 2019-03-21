Kiernan Shipka Gets Cozy With Gary Oldman's Son Charlie

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 2:55 PM

Kiernan Shipka, Charlie Oldman

Kiernan Shipka has clearly cast a spell on Gary Oldman's son Charlie Oldman.

The actress and 20-year-old were spotted looking loved-up while walking arm-in-arm outside of the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Wednesday night. A source tells E! News that the young lovers spent nearly an hour and a half at dinner together, before taking a stroll through the streets. The insider adds that they "looked happy."

No word yet on the pair's current relationship status, but judging by the looks of things, there is definitely a romance blossoming between the two.

If the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star is dating the 20-year-old, they would be a match made in Hollywood heaven. As the son of Gary Oldman, Charlie is a model with interests in music and art, based on the hundreds of photos shared to his Instagram. Meanwhile, Kiernan is one of Hollywood's darlings thanks to her impressive role in Mad Men.

Celeb Kids Who Model

Unfortunately, this potential coupling may come as a disappointment to Shipka's fans who were hoping for a romance between her and co-star Ross Lynch. The two Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars have plenty of onscreen chemistry, which has inspired hopes of an offscreen romance. 

Fans can get their fill of Sabrina, Harvey and Nick Scratch when the series returns to Netflix on April 5. 

