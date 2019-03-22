Flashback! See the 2009 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Red Carpet

Flashback Friday!

We're just one day away from the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards! Tomorrow night, DJ Khaled will take the stage at the Galen Center in Los Angeles to host the annual award show. At this year's ceremony, Avengers: Infinity War is up for 10 awards, followed by Black Panther with five. Cardi B is also up for four awards at the show.

In celebration of this weekend's ceremony, we're looking back at all of the stars who attended the Kids' Choice Awards 10 years ago! From Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato to the Jonas Brothers and more, the 2009 Kids' Choice Awards was jam-packed with celebs.