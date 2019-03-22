A Look Back at DJ Khaled's Son Asahd's Cutest Celebrity Moments

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Mar. 22, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
DJ Khaled, Asahd Tuck Khaled

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Major key alert!

With the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awardsjust a day away, fans have just mere hours before DJ Khaledtakes the stage inside the Galen Center to kick off the annual ceremony. While dozens of stars are slated to make appearances, including Ariana Grande and Chris Pratt, one of the most anticipated cameos has to be from DJ Khaled's very famous son, 2-year-old Asahd Khaled

The youngster has been a constant on red carpets and award show stages in recent years, always looking stylish in pint-sized suits in the arms of his famous dad. 

Photos

Asahd Khaled's Jungle-Themed Nightclub Birthday Party

And yes, while he's among the youngest in the celebrity kid pack, he's been mingling with some of the most famous names in Hollywood since before he could walk. 

Needless to say, fans are expecting little Asahd to make an appearance on the red carpet and during the show just like he has at every other award show his dad has attended. 

As we cross our fingers, take a look back at the youngster's cutest celebrity moments—and accept that he's already way cooler than all of us. 

DJ Khaled, Asahd Tuck Khaled, Nicole Tuck

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Going to the Grammys

While DJ Khaled's firstborn hadn't even celebrated his first birthday yet, he had walked the 2017 Grammys red carpet with his famous parents. 

Nicole Tuck, Asahd Khaled, DJ Khaled

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Major Key Alert

Asahd had the best view at the New York Stock Exchange during a visit for the opening bell in June 2017. Just another day in the life! 

Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Asahd Tuck Khaled

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Hi Cardi B!

It looks like the Grammy-winning songstress was more excited to see the youngster at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards. 

Article continues below

DJ Khaled, Asahd Tuck Khaled

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

A Red Carpet Boost

There was no missing little Asahd on the red carpet at the American Music Awards in 2017. 

DJ Khaled, Asahd Tuck Khaled

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Dapper Duo

What's better than attending the 2018 Grammys? Attending in a matching suit with your famous dad. 

DJ Khaled, Asahd Tuck Khaled, Nicole Tuck

Michael Tran/Getty Image

Catwalk King

Little Asahd hit the runway at the 2018 Rookie USA Show in 2018. Would you expect less?

Article continues below

DJ Khaled, Asahd Tuck Khaled

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

A Big Win

When dad DJ Khaled won Hip-Hop Song of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2018, his youngster was never too far away. 

DJ Khaled, Asahd Tuck Khaled, Hailey Baldwin

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Hanging With Hailey

If you aren't hanging out with Hailey Baldwin at an award show, you aren't Asahd Khaled. 

Josh Richardson, DJ Khaled, Asahd Khaled

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Courtside Cameo

Meeting Miami Heat shooting guard Josh Richardson? Just a casual activity for Asahd. 

Article continues below

DJ Khaled, Asahd Tuck Khaled

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET

Accepting With Asahd

DJ Khaled can always count on Asahd for acceptance speech backup.  

DJ Khaled, Asahd Khaled, P Diddy, Sean Diddy Combs, Meghan Trainor

FOX via Getty Images

Taking on TV

Just call Asahd an honorary panelist on The Four

DJ Khaled, Asahd Tuck Khaled

Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment)

On the Run With Bey and Jay

When it came time for dad DJ Khaled to open for Jay-Z and Beyoncé's On the Run II tour, of course Asahd didn't miss out.  

Article continues below

DJ Khaled, Asahd Khaled

John Parra/Getty Images for We The Best

Taking Over the Tunes

When it came time to celebrate his 2nd birthday in October 2018, little Asahd handled his own party music. 

DJ Khaled, Asahd Khaled, Offset, Quavo

John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV

Posing With Migos

The youngster is such a star, he was even a bit too busy to pose for a picture with Offset and Quavo

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ DJ Khaled , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News , VG , 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, New Zealand House Visit

How Meghan Markle's California Childhood Compared to Prince Harry's Upbringing With Princess Diana

E-Comm: Swimsuits Under $100

Stylish Swimsuits Under $100

Amy Schumer

All Grown Up: How Amy Schumer Fit Pregnancy and Married Life Right Inside Her Wheelhouse

Reese Witherspoon

That's Not Even Her Real Name: 25 Secrets About Reese Witherspoon That You Probably Forgot

Law and Order: SVU, Law & Order: SVU, Mariska Hargitay

Law & Order: SVU Memo Mystery: Is Benson's Job in Danger?

Jessica Simpson, Pregnant, Eric Johnson, Kids, Maxwell, Ace, Christmas 2018

How Jessica Simpson’s Kids Are Bonding With Their Baby Sister Birdie

Grey's Anatomy, Camilla Luddington

What Is Going On With Jo's Family on Grey's Anatomy?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.