Justin Bieber Drops $8.5 Million on Beverly Hills Home

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 12:46 PM

Justin Bieber, Beverly Hills house, real estate

realtor.com/David Kramer and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland

Justin Bieber is a Los Angeles homeowner again, after five years.

Last week, the 25-year-old pop star bought a more than 6,100-square foot house in the Benedict Canyon area of Beverly Hills for him and his wife of six monthsHailey Baldwin, for $8.5 million.

The home contains five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, white oak floors and a gourmet kitchen with rift white oak cabinets with marble slabs, a breakfast bar, wood-paneled library, sunken family room, wine cellar, and an infinity edge pool with a cabana, as well as an art deco bar and screening room inspired by the nearby Beverly Hills Hotel. The living room opens to a private courtyard with a fire pit, seating area and olive trees.

Several years ago, Bieber owned a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Calabasas, California, northwest of Los Angeles, and made headlines when he was charged with misdemeanor vandalism for egging the exterior of his neighbor's home. He pleaded no contest and paid $80,000 in restitution for the damages.

In 2014, he sold the house to Khloe Kardashian for $7.2 million.

Later that year, he rented a 10-bedroom mansion in Lake Hollywood for almost $30,000 a month, as well as a six-bedroom home in Beverly Hills for almost $60,000 a month, according to Architectural Digest. In 2015, he rented a five-bedroom house in Beverly Hills. A year later, he rented a larger, 10-bedroom mansion in Toluca Lake, north of Hollywood for $80,000 a month. Also that year, he reportedly rented an even larger, 15-bedroom mansion near London for $133,000 a month, the outlet reported.

