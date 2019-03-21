Country Singer Justin Carter Dead at 35 After Accidental Shooting

Justin Carter has passed away at the age of 35.

The rising country singer died after a reported accidental shooting that occurred in Texas. The gun that killed Carter was being used as a prop for a music video shoot. Carter's death was confirmed by his management team on Thursday.

Mark Atherton of Triple Threat Management told ABC13 in Houston, "Justin had a potential to, you know, in our eyes, and a lot of people's eyes to be the next Garth Brooks."

His mother, Cindy McClellan, also told the outlet, "His music was his world."

On March 17, a message informing Carter's fans of his passing was posted on his social media pages.