Jamie Lynn Spears Explains Why Being a Good Mom "Has Nothing to Do With Age"

Jamie Lynn Spears has come a long way from her teenage years.
As pop culture fans will recall, the country singer and actress made headlines when she gave birth at 17 years old.
Fast-forward to today and the 27-year-old mother of two is opening up about those early years as a young mom.
"I don't feel like a young mom at all now, but I guess that's because I had my first daughter so very young. I use to be insecure at times, because I was always the youngest mom in the room," she recalled in a new interview with Dopple. "I quickly learned that being a good and competent mother has nothing to do with age. I have met some of the most wonderful amazing moms who are anywhere from 20 years old to 50 years old, so young or old, love is all it's really about."
Along the way, the Zoey 101 star received lots of advice on how to parent and be the best mom possible.
Ultimately, Jamie Lynn learned a valuable lesson she wish she knew at an earlier age.
"Do not compare yourself as a mother to anyone else. Each child is different, and therefore each mother is different," she shared in the candid discussion. "Something that works for someone else, may not work for you and your baby and vice versa. Of course, take advice from others, but always trust your instincts and what YOUR gut is telling you more than anything."
While the singer tries to keep a low profile far away from Los Angeles, Jamie Lynn's life looks (and sounds) pretty darn sweet on social media.
Whether cheering on her 10-year-old at softball games or writing music next to her baby girl, Jamie Lynn's reality with husband Jamie Watson is more than a-okay.
"It's been a pretty smooth transition for the most part, but I think that could have something to with the age gap between them," Jamie Lynn explained. "I would think going from one to two children, when they are both under five would be a much harder transition. Maddie is older, so she is able to really be helpful and understanding in some situations that can be tough with a new baby."
She added, "Don't get me wrong, we have had our tough moments though–just like everyone else!"