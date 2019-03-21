Behind the Scenes of Leaving Neverland: How the Michael Jackson Documentary Really Came About

After interviewing both Wade and James, Dan thought it was important to also chat with their families—their mothers in particular. According to Billboard, both men were hesitant partly because they feared criticism targeted towards their parents.

"I had the sense people were going to be looking to blame someone. [Michael] wasn't around to take any blame. So it's going to fall on her. And my dad had just passed not that long before [the interview], so my mom was alone—I'm not going to serve up my mom," James shared with the publication. "So I tried to be as neutral as I could. Like, 'You don't have to do it. I don't know what you're going to get out of it. Really, nothing. Like, you're going to get a lot of hate. So—it's your choice.' But I also didn't want her to do it and put up a strength that wasn't there. Because the camera's going to see through that. You have to be OK with not being liked or understood. You can't try to convince them. So, [you have to ask], is she willing to be weak?"