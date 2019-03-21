Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists Stars Reveal Their Favorite Pilot Scenes

Pie, anyone?

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists has made its debut, bringing us a whole new generation of little liars and mysteries and questionable relationships, with PLL stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish there to guide the new kids.

While so much happened in the first episode, a few scenes hit the cast the hardest, and they weighed in on their favorite moments in a video exclusive to E! News. Sasha Pieterse's pick is Mona's entrance, which was instantly iconic: suddenly appearing, holding a giant knife and a pie.

"Alison's just like, ugh, really?" Pieterse says. "The pie was a disaster, it would not cut, or it would cut through the entire pie box and then we wouldn't be able to lift it. Janel and I had so much fun filming that scene."