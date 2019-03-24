MONDAY
Tyler Henry Gives Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's Rasheeda & Kirk Frost Some Much-Needed Validation

by Emily Mae Czachor | Sun., Mar. 24, 2019 8:00 AM

Sometimes there's nothing worse than not knowing.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta's Rasheeda and Kirk Frost are looking for answers—or at least a little bit more information—in this clip from Thursday's new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. Before sitting down with the 23-year-old clairvoyant, the couple explains that the reason they wanted to have a reading done in the first place is to hopefully learn more about their loved one's recent passing.

"We just have a couple of things that we want to ask," Rasheeda says. And it's not long before Tyler Henry helps get the conversation going.

"They're putting some emphasis on the timing of this," he tells them, adding that this person's death would have come at a time that otherwise would have been "happy" and hopeful. "It feels like it shouldn't have happened when it did. It's like, bam!" Tyler continues. "I just feel like I get blindsided is the way I would describe this."

An emotional Kirk lets Tyler know he's talking about the rapper's late mother Gloria, who died suddenly a little less than a year before their Hollywood Medium reading and just four days before her son's birthday. As for the cause of death?

"With my mom, they didn't do an autopsy," Kirk explains. "They didn't recommend it and I wanted it. Because I'm like, 'Well, you would want to know.'"

Officially, the musician was told his mom's passing was due to natural causes, but Kirk says he wonders otherwise. "I mean, she was 69," he says.

"Not old," Tyler agrees.

Hear Gloria's message to Rasheeda and Kirk in the clip above!

Watch the Season Premiere of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Mondays 10e|7p and watch full episodes at Watcheonline.ca

