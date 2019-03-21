Hilary Duff's Home Targeted by Suspected Intruder

Hilary Duff had a big scare on Tuesday night when a suspected prowler showed up on her Beverly Hills property.

According to TMZ, she and boyfriend Matthew Koma, with whom she shares a baby girl, were home that evening and noticed a man lurking around their backyard. The two managed to spur the person to flee and they then called police, who discovered a missing window screen, the outlet said. The suspect did not, however, manage to enter the home, TMZ reported, adding that police are continuing the investigate the incident.

An LAPD spokesperson told E! News that at 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a hot prowler/trespasser call on Duff's block. It is unclear if any arrests were made.