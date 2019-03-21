Hilary Duff's Home Targeted by Suspected Intruder

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 10:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Hilary Duff

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Hilary Duff had a big scare on Tuesday night when a suspected prowler showed up on her Beverly Hills property.

According to TMZ, she and boyfriend Matthew Koma, with whom she shares a baby girl, were home that evening and noticed a man lurking around their backyard. The two managed to spur the person to flee and they then called police, who discovered a missing window screen, the outlet said. The suspect did not, however, manage to enter the home, TMZ reported, adding that police are continuing the investigate the incident.

An LAPD spokesperson told E! News that at 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a hot prowler/trespasser call on Duff's block. It is unclear if any arrests were made.

Photos

Hilary Duff's Realest Quotes About Motherhood

In 2017, Duff's home was burglarized while she was on vacation with her son. TMZ reported at the time that jewelry worth hundreds of thousands of dollars was stolen from the house and that a security alarm never went off during the burglary.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Hilary Duff , Crime , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Wade Robson, James Safechuck, Dan Reed, Billboard

Behind the Scenes of Leaving Neverland: How the Michael Jackson Documentary Really Came About

Emilia Clark

Emilia Clarke Reveals She Survived 2 Life-Threatening Brain Aneurysms

Kylie Jenner Fires Back at Her "Self-Made" Billionaire Critics

Kelly Rowland, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

See Kelly Rowland Find Her Dream House on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Helen Mirren, John Travolta, Ella Bleu Travolta, 2019 BraVo International Classical Music Awards

John Travolta's Daughter Ella Bleu Looks So Grown-Up at Award Show

Mariah Bell, Lim Eun-soo, Eunsoo Lim

U.S. Figure Skater Accused of Slashing Teen Rival in Sports Scandal

Stassi Schroeder LADYGANG 110

Stassi Schroeder Sees a Nipple Hair for the First Time Thanks to the LADYGANG

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.