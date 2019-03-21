Stassi Schroeder Sees a Nipple Hair for the First Time Thanks to the LADYGANG

First time for everything!

In this clip from Sunday's brand-new LADYGANG, the gals give Stassi Schroeder a glimpse of something she's—apparently—never seen before. The shenanigans unfold in record time after Keltie Knight casually mentions she once "pitched an idea where I grew my nipple hair to its full capabilities and then I plucked it and measured it for America."

Keltie's boss didn't go for it. But Stassi isn't necessarily shocked by her host's bold creativity, she's just confused about the logistics.

"How does one even grow a nipple hair?" asks the Vanderpump Rules star, prompting identical glances from both Keltie and Jac Vanek that say "Are you serious?" and "Lemme see" all at once. Naturally, the latter sentiment takes center stage in the new clip.