Tyler Henry Stuns Drag Queens Necole and Monica During an Impromptu Backstage Reading

Nobody does pre-show pep talks like Tyler Henry.

In this clip from Thursday's new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the clairvoyant surprises the performers at Lips—a famous NYC restaurant-bar made iconic by its drag shows—with a series of impromptu backstage readings. After thoroughly impressing Necole and Monica with respectively moving messages from deceased family members, Tyler delivers another that nearly brings the room to tears.

"If there's someone who's passed who's having a birthday right now or if someone died at a young age and the anniversary of their death is gonna be in a week, there's something along those lines that's just coming through," he says, emphasizing that timing feels especially relevant in this case.

His interpretation clearly means something to the performers, who seem to know exactly who Tyler's talking about.

"Our friend Ashley," Necole says.