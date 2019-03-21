Chris Hemsworth Camping Shirtless and Playing With a Baby Kangaroo Will Make Your Day

If this isn't the best advertisement for Australian tourism then we don't know what is...

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky recently went on a camping trip with their daughter India Rose, 6, and 5-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha, in the western part of the Thor actor's native Australia. The actor, who hails from the southeastern city of Melbourne, appears shirtless and showcases his ripped torso in many videos Pataky posted on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

The family stayed near the ocean in a tent, which had a working kitchen sink, where Hemsworth did the dishes—shirtless of course. It also had a makeshift shower, put together by none other than the actor himself.

The family got to try new things; Hemsworth and his wife tasted raw sea urchin, which Hemsworth was not a fan of.

The actor also got to pet an adorable baby kangaroo, or joey.