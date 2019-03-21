Kylie Jenner Reveals How She's Changed Since Motherhood and If She Wants More Kids

Kylie Jenner wants more kids, but will Stormi Webster be getting a sibling in the near future?

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star answers that question and more in her cover story for the latest issue of Interview Germany. In the candid conversation, published Thursday, the 21-year-old beauty mogul opens up about motherhood and baby Stormi, who she welcomed with beau Travis Scott in Feb. 2018.

"I always knew I wanted to be a young mother," Kylie tells the magazine. "I remember people used to ask, 'Are you ready for this?' And I always knew I was ready but you don't know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child. She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better."