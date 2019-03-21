Pauly D and Vinny's A Double Shot at Love Preview Is Full of Cute Chicks

MTV
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 9:00 AM
It's time for Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino to stop messing around with chicks. Literally.
In the exclusive teaser for a Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars are surrounded by chicks. Baby chicks. And we can't tell who we're more jealous of: the reality stars or the fluffy yellow birds.
"You know what Pauly? I'm tired of messing around with all these random chicks," Vinny says in the promo below.
"This one's stuck to me. It's a stalker," Pauly says. Pauly previously attempted to find love on MTV's Game of Clones. On that show, he dated Megan Fox lookalikes.
The dynamic fist-pumping duo will be joined by 20 contestants who are ready to be their ride-or-dies, but in this show the ladies have the power. While the boys decide who stays and goes, the women get to decide who they're competing for.
Right now, Vinny and Pauly are the only two Jersey Shore stars not with a significant other (aside from Jenni "JWoww" Farley who is going through a divorce).
A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny premieres with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, April 11 on MTV. This Bachelor-esque series originally ran in 2008 as a spinoff of A Shot at Love With Tequila Tequila. The first season of Double Shot at Love featured bisexual twin sisters.
Meet the 20 ladies looking to land one of the Jersey Shore stars below.
Alysse Joyner, 24, is from Brooklyn, New York
Derynn Paige, 25, is from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.
Marissa Lucchese, 22, is from Massapequa Park, New York.
Zuljeily Andino, 30, comes from Miami, Florida.
Shira Tran, 27, is from New Orleans, Louisiana.
Christina Lawrence, 29, is from Los Angeles.
Alli Adams, 28, is from Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Nadya Erazo, 29, is from Pomona, California.
Deseree Flores, 37, is from Scottsdale, Arizona.
Victoria Fryer, 25 years old, is from Long Beach, California.
Nikki Hall, 26, is from Los Angeles.
Elle Wilson, 25, is from Waverly, Pennsylvania.
Susan "Suzi" Baidya is 30 and from Irvine, California.
Michelle "Mish" Gao is 22 years old and from Tustin, California.
Cate Lapera, 27, is from Staten Island, New York.
Brittnay Dawson, 33, is from Norfolk, Nebraska.
Ashley Lands, 24 years old, is from New York, New York.
Brittani Schwartz already has a nickname, "B-lashes," and is 27. She comes from Lake Grove, New York.
Maria Elizondo, 22, is from West New York, New Jersey.
Holly Gurbisz, 26, is from Matawan, New Jersey.
