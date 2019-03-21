Joey King Reveals the Special Item She Stole From The Act Set

Joey King may have wrapped her time as Gypsy Rose Blanchard on set, but the memories live on in a stuffed animal.

The 19-year-old actress currently stars as the imprisoned Missouri woman who achieved viral flame after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her mother after years of suffering from Munchausen syndrome by proxy. Blanchard's mom spent years publicly claiming her daughter suffered from many severe health problems and disabilities, only to later be revealed that she was not ill at all.

The now-infamous case has inspired a new Hulu series, also starring Patricia Arquette as her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard, which chronicles the series of events that led to the murder.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, King noted that she shaved her head for the role as Blancharde made her daughter do in real life.