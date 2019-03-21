Courteney Cox's Visit to Her Friends Apartment Will Make Your Day

Courteney Cox is the gift that keeps on giving on Instagram. The former Friends star paid a visit to her old apartment and documented it on Instagram.

"Goodnight, guys, I'm going home," she said on the New York City street corner used as the exterior of Monica Geller's apartment in Friends. She even used the signature sitcom scene change music.

She captioned the video with "The One Where My Rent Went Up $12,000."

The Friends apartment is located on Bedford Street and the corner of Grove Street in New York City's West Village. The show never shot there, but rather on a soundstage in Los Angeles. The building was used an establishing shot location throughout the show.