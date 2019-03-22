Why BTS Is About to Have Their Biggest Month Ever

April is shaping up to be an extra-bright month for BTS.

The sensational K-Pop band has been completely unstoppable since they first came on the scene and their influence continues to grow every day.

It's clear to see. BTS' fan base—lovingly known as BTS ARMY—encompasses the entire world and is always at the ready to mobilize for the band. They've collaborated with top artists like Steve Aoki and Nicki Minaj and they've even showed off their dance moves with late-night host Jimmy Fallonjust to name a few of their recent accomplishments.

On April 13, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V and Suga are making big moves in the late night and music worlds as they take the stage at Saturday Night Live for their big debut. It'll be their first time performing on the show, but they'll also be anchored by host Emma Stone, who has held that gig three other times.

BTS's SNL appearance coincides with the April 12 release of their much-awaited album called Map of the Soul: Persona. According to Billboard, Map of the Soul has already sold over 2.6 million copies. With just under a month to go, it's safe to say that that figure will grow exponentially by April 12.