Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists Premieres: How Everything Fits Together

The Pretty Little Liars are back, in a way!

Alison Dilaurentis (Sasha Pieterse) has officially started her new job as an English TA at Beacon Heights University in The Perfectionists, and while she might have left the world of A behind, she's not some new worrisome kids to deal with.

She's also got some 'splaining to do about the state of her relationship with Emily (Shay Mitchell) and their twins, which she gave us within the first few minutes of tonight's premiere.

"Emily loves me, she just can't get past the past," she told Mona.

"I thought you guys were happy," Mona said.

We are, and then we're not," she explained. "It always comes back to trust. But I'm not giving up. I want to leave the mean girl I was in high school behind me."