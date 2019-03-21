Coachella Accessories to Absolutely Nail Your 2019 Festival Weekend

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Mar. 21, 2019 3:30 AM
If you've ever been to Coachella, you already know that figuring out your festival outfits is a whole thing.
In regular life you can get away with wearing jeans and a tee, but Coachella is an alternate reality and no trend is too trendy and no outfit is too much. The phrase "the bigger the better" really rings true in this instance. So, no matter what you decide to wear, just know that accessories are a must.
From kaleidoscope glasses to metallic bum bags to lacy kimonos, trust us when we say these are the finishing touches your festival style is missing.
Yes, please, to this trendy hands-free option.
BUY IT: $40 at Urban Outfitters
How cool will these look on your Instagram feed?
This casual top layer will score you some major fashion points.
BUY IT: $39 at Urban Outfitters
Neon aviators will block out all the haters.
BUY IT:
$149 $40 at Nordstrom Rack
A floppy hat looks cute, but it's also practical for frolicking in the sun all day.
Boho babes know that the layered necklace look is key to acheiving festival style.
You're already planning taking tons of selfies, so make sure they're lit—literally.
Take your festival makeup to a new level with these face jewels.
Is there anything more fun than putting metallic temporary tattoos all over?
Add a cool girl touch with a rad sunglasses chain.
BUY IT: $18 at Urban Outfitters
A metallic belt bag is something you'll wear even after the festival is over.
This fringe skirt is a fun way to dress up a concert tee.
When it gets dark out, store your sunnies in this stylish pouch.
If you're going to wear a belt, make it one with a heart buckle.
Haven't you heard? Clear bags are all the rage right now.
BUY IT: $35 at Urban Outfitters
A metallic knit dress is an ideal cover-up for by the pool or at the festival.
As the weather cools down, this crisp white windbreaker should do the trick.
Heart eyes IRL—how cute!
BUY IT:
$50 $15 at Nordstrom Rack
The logo trend is in full force, so sport it via this sporty belt bag.
BUY IT:
$59 $49 at Urban Outfitters
This will look great over any of your outfits.
Flatforms are a comfortable and chic festival footwear choice.
Anyone else want to start wearing this Adidas crossbody ASAP?
BUY IT:
$30 $20 at Urban Outfitters
Slides are always an easy breezy option for festival season.
A chic black hat will only add value to any outfit.
BUY IT:
$39 $29 at Urban Outfitters
This straw bag is a timeless festival staple you won't be sorry you purchased.
BUY IT:
$34 $29 at Urban Outfitters
An inflatable couch you can set up anywhere on the field? Yeah, count us in.
